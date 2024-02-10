“It’s a massive learning curve” – Striker Danial Williams reveals the challenges of transitioning back to MMA

Former ONE world title challenger, Australian-Thai spitfire ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams, is feeling motivated ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with Filipino mauler ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang. And he should, because this matchup is a pivotal one and could determine the pecking order of the next world title shots.

Williams is set to lock horns with Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

For this fight, Williams is returning to mixed martial arts competition after spending some time dabbling in the world of Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Speaking to Southern Cross Combat in a recent interview, Williams says he is excited to return to MMA and feels relieved.

‘Mini T’ said:

“I’m just working on all the skills rather than limiting myself since I did the kickboxing matches last year. It's difficult when you just have a few skills to work on for most of your career. And then [in MMA] you worked on a lot more skills. It’s a massive learning curve and it’s just really good to be back in the MMA scene.”

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams knows he needs to be careful with Lito Adiwang

While fans expect Danial Williams to go guns blazing in his fight with Lito Adiwang, like he usually does, the Australian-Thai star admits he needs to go in there with a level of caution against his dangerous Filipino adversary.

Williams added:

“I know he comes from a very good striking background, and I love that part about fighting too. But hey, I'm prepared everywhere because it is MMA and the good thing about MMA is like you have to be smart. You can't just go out there and expect to brawl and for it to end there.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.