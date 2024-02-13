"I get to train close to home" – Multi-sport athlete Danial Williams "keeping things simple" ahead of duel with Lito Adiwang

Former ONE world title challenger and multi-sport phenom ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is keeping training camp for his upcoming opponent close to home. It’s a simplicity that is more than welcome, according to the Australian-Thai dynamo.

Williams is set to lock horns with Filipino firecracker and former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16.

Speaking to Southern Cross Combat in a recent interview, Williams expressed how grateful he is to be able to train at a gym so near his house for a change.

‘Mini T’ stated:

“I get to train really close to home, so training can go a lot easier because Scrappy MMA Gym is like three minutes away from my house. So being able to walk there, ride there, and just keep things a lot more simple. Just being able to do the hard session but not have this long drive to get everywhere and waste all this time, I’m really grateful for that as well.”

See the full interview below:

Williams is one of the most well-traveled fighters in the game, and he’s been absolutely everywhere. However, the 30-year-old hopes that by keeping this training camp simple, he will have a better performance.

Danial Williams says he has focused on grappling for bout against Lito Adiwang

Despite fans expecting a clash between two lightning strikers, Danial Williams says he has sharpened his grappling skills for his upcoming fight against Lito Adiwang.

In the same interview with Southern Cross Combat, Williams said:

“It's just good to go down there and it's making this fight camp fun you know. Because it's just, I really enjoy going down. It's not like a repetition thing, it's always learning, and that's the beauty of MMA. You're always learning, you're always behind. It's just so many martial arts you have to worry about.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.