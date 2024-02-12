Filipino star Lito Adiwang says being away from family is all the motivation he needs to beat Danial Williams

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts firecracker ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is more than willing to make the necessary sacrifices to become successful in his career. This includes flying thousands of miles overseas away from friends and family to hone his craft.

Adiwang left the famed Team Lakay stable of Baguio City, Philippines last year in search of greener pastures. After months of shifting around, the 30-year-old finally found a home in the island locale of Bali, Indonesia, where he now trains at the renowned SOMA Fight Club.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang says these sacrifices are necessary, and when he comes to reap the fruits of his hard work, it will also prove to be worth it.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“All these things that I’m doing, being away from my family and my friends, all the hard work I’m putting in, getting beat up every day here in SOMA, that’s my motivation to step up my game further.”

Lito Adiwang is excited to showcase his improvements and will get the chance to do so this weekend.

‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang to face Australian-Thai dynamo ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

The 30-year-old Lito Adiwang is ready to make good on his promise to reach the pinnacle of his profession, and he begins the climb back up the ladder this weekend in Thailand.

‘Thunder Kid’ is set to lock horns with ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday, February 16th.

It’s a pivotal clash of strawweight MMA hopefuls, with the winner potentially landing in the top-five rankings for the division.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.