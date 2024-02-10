“Our philosophies work well” – Lito Adiwang says move to Soma Fight Club is a match made in heaven 

Filipino strawweight MMA wildman and former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang left the Baguio City-based stable in pursuit of greener pastures, and the 30-year-old has absolutely no regrets.

Adiwang has since made the thousand-mile trip to Bali, Indonesia, where he now trains at SOMA Fight Club. ‘Thunder Kid’ says the move across gyms has been heaven-sent.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about SOMA Fight Club and how it’s a perfect fit for him.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“I’ve been at SOMA for quite some time now. This is my new team officially. So far, so good. I’ve been getting all the things that I need. They have a good facility, they have great coaches, and our philosophies work well with each other.”

Of course, Adiwang will need all the support he can get when he steps into the ring for his next fight against a very dangerous opponent.

Lito Adiwang to face Australian-Thai spitfire Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

Fans won’t have to wait long to see ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang back in action. The 30-year-old veteran returns to face dangerous Australian-Thai strawweight ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

In an interview with The Manila Standard, Adiwang warned Williams that if he decides to trade fire with fire, ‘Thunder Kid’ is going for the knockout.

He said:

“I visualize a win of course. If Danial trades with me, I think he’s getting finished. That’s my target. That’s what I visualize. I want to finish this guy.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.