"Give this guy the best guys" - Denis Puric says 'number one' Rodtang has yet to be fully tested in ONE Championship

Second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric is not questioning the world title reign of the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but he has brought up an argument about the quality of opponents he has faced after becoming the king of the division.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA ahead of their flyweight kickboxing date on June 7 at ONE 167, Denis Puric wants the promotion to hand Rodtang the top contenders in the weight class to prove that he's the best fighter in the world right now.

'The Bosnian Menace' proclaimed:

"How many ranked opponents has he fought before? One. One. Since he won the belt. He's the number one ranked fighter in the world, man. Give this guy the best guys, man."

The 39-year-old veteran fighter will have the opportunity to test 'The Iron Man' himself when they exchange strikes inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

This was his request to the world's largest martial arts organization following his callout during his last fight at ONE Fight Night 21 in April, where he secured a unanimous decision win over Jacob Smith.

The Team CSK athlete also holds a victory against Tagu Khalilov and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

Denis Puric says that he's in the perfect position to fight Rodtang after years of waiting

Denis Puric has been calling out the 26-year-old Thai superstar for years now to fight him, but he believes that this is the perfect timing to face Rodtang, especially since the promotion scheduled it for a kickboxing match.

Furthermore, he wants to face the most dangerous version of the Jitmuangnon Gym representative and warns him to be in his peak form because, according to him, he will be bringing the heat into the match.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.