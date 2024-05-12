ONE Championship: 39-year-old Denis Puric promises to continue fighting 'until the wheels fall off'

Current second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric acknowledges that the number of professional fights that he will have is going to be limited due to his current age of 39.

This has been the concern of the people around him and his fans, who have been asking about his plans before he officially hangs up the gloves.

Denis Puric has now broken his silence about the matter during his recent talk with the South China Morning Post.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"Through this journey, this fight journey, I've never gave up man, you know. And a lot of people always tell me how much longer you're going to fight? And I'm like until the wheels fall off."

Puric has been a veteran and battle-tested contender who competed around the world until he made his way to the world's largest martial arts organization in 2022. Since making his promotional debut, he has recorded a 3-2 slate and is on a two-fight win streak.

His wish to fight Rodtang Jitmuangon was finally granted, as they are scheduled to meet in a flyweight kickboxing match at ONE 167 on June 7.

Denis Puric wants to face the best version of Rodtang at ONE 167

In a recent revelation by Rodtang, he only prepared a two-day training camp for his fight against Edgar Tabares in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10 but was still able to score a second-round knockout finish.

But Denis Puric warns that the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion should be at his absolute best when they lock horns inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, because, according to him, he'll bring the fight against Rodtang and pressure him throughout the contest.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.