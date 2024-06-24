Denis Puric throws down the gauntlet to Demetrious Johnson, open for MMA return: “Let’s do it, man”

Denis Puric wants a flyweight title shot and he doesn't care if it's against Rodtang, Superlek, or... Demetrious Johnson?

After picking up a big win against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, thrusting him into the No. 2 spot in the flyweight Muay Thai rankings, 'The Bosnian Menace' turned right around for the opportunity to face Rodtang in a catchweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167.

Though he came up short on the scorecard, Puric's performance was nonetheless impressive, only serving as further proof that he's ready for a long-awaited title fight.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric made it clear that he'll fight anyone with a title, even if it means going back to mixed martial arts for a tussle with the ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

"I'm not going anywhere until I get a title shot or something like that, you know? I want to…I want to fight for the belt. Whether it's for the Muay Thai belt or kickboxing belt and when we take those, hey maybe we'll even call ‘Mighty Mouse’ out and do some MMA? Because remember, man, I used to fight Bellator," Puric said. "I fought in Bellator. I done lots of MMA in my career so yeah let's do it, man. I'm here, bro."

Puric has 13 career MMA fights to his credit, including a second-round TKO over Chuck Mady at Bellator 57.

Denis Puric calls out both Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty

Though Puric has been best known for his work in the art of eight limbs under the ONE Championship banner, 'The Bosnian Menace' is more than willing to trade in his four-ounce gloves for a pair of eight-ouncers if it gets him inside the Circle with the best of the best.

"Whoever's the champ in kickboxing. Superlek, Rodtang, f**k it, even [Jonathan] Haggerty, if he wants a piece I don't give a f**k. Anybody can get it."

With big wins over Tagir Khalilov, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, and the aforementioned Jacob Smith, the 39-year-old Puric appears to be just getting started.

Do you think it's time for 'The Bosnian Menace' to book his first shot at ONE Championship gold?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE 167 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.