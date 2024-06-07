"Anybody can get it" - Denis Puric has sights on Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty's world titles if he beats Rodtang

Heavy-handed flyweight Denis Puric is already dreaming of what's ahead if he gets past Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their catchweight kickboxing war this Friday. It turns out he also wants to face arguably two of the greatest strikers in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The sold-out crowd at Bangkok's Impact Arena will be on its feet in less than 24 hours when the 'Bosnian Menace' and 'The Iron Man' throw down in the co-main event of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Trending

While a shot at Rodtang's flyweight Muay Thai crown will definitely be on the table if he gets the upset win, Puric is also thinking about the other doors that will open for him.

The 39-year-old battle-tested veteran said in his pre-event interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"We're going for both titles. Because I'll be ranked in Muay Thai and I'll be ranked in kickboxing [if I beat Rodtang]. Whoever wants it first, whoever's ready to go first, I'm ready to go."

Denis Puric is currently ranked second in the 135-pound Muay Thai division after beating Jacob Smith last April. Meanwhile, Rodtang is also the no.1 contender in the flyweight kickboxing ranks, a spot that Puric has his eye on.

If a bout with the 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek is not on the table, the Team CSK standout said he's even willing to go up a weight class and challenge bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing champ-champ Jonathan Haggerty.

"Whoever's the champ in kickboxing. Superlek, Rodtang, f**k it, even [Jonathan] Haggerty, if he wants a piece I don't give a f**k. Anybody can get it."

Watch Denis Puric's full interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Nicolas Atkin:

Denis Puric wants to prove he's not all bark

All eyes will be on Denis Puric after the provocations he made against Rodtang heading into this gargantuan showdown.

Now that he finally has an opportunity against the biggest threat in the division, the 'Bosnian Menace' will walk the talk and shock the world.

Puric said during the ONE 167 press conference:

"My performance will be my final words. I'm gonna be in the ring with two gloves on and I'll let it do the talking."

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for active Prime Video members in the United States and Canada.