"My performance will be my final words" - Denis Puric fired up to walk the talk vs Rodtang at ONE 167

Denis Puric is ready to back up his words with action at ONE 167.

On April 5, Puric secured a unanimous decision for his latest Muay Thai win against Jacob Smith. Following the impressive performance, 'The Bosnian Menace' called out Rodtang for a ONE flyweight Muay Thai title shot.

ONE Championship awarded Puric with a fight against the Thai megastar but not for Muay Thai gold. On June 7, the Bosnian-Canadian will face 'The Iron Man' at ONE 167 in a non-title kickboxing bout that could steal the show.

Denis Puric has continuously voiced his confidence heading into ONE 167, and he's now focused on delivering a world-class performance.

During a recent press conference, the 39-year-old had this to say about backing up his words on Friday:

"I've said a lot, I've shared my thoughts about him in the past. Everything has been spoken. Next week we fight. And my performance will be my final words. I'm gonna be in the ring with two gloves on and I'll let it do the talking."

Watch Denis Puric answer questions from the media below:

What's at stake for Denis Puric in kickboxing matchup against Rodtang?

Puric may not have received his requested Muay Thai title shot, but he has plenty to gain from a win at ONE 167.

Firstly, Puric has established himself as an action-packed fighter who always gives fans a show. With a win against Rodtang, the Bosnian-Canadian would prove he's more than an entertaining fighter, as only one fighter (Superlek) has defeated the Thai megastar under the ONE banner under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

Furthermore, 'The Bosnian Menace' could secure a Muay Thai title shot by emerging victorious at ONE 167.

Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, Rodtang would surely want to avenge a defeat against Puric and the added stakes of a world title would make for quite the rematch in a main event.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The highly-anticipated event on Friday, June 7, featuring Rodtang vs Denis Puric can be watched live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.