"These are the kind of fights that make me excited" - Denis Puric 'not worried' about Rodtang's hard-hitting style

Denis Puric isn't too bothered by what Rodtang Jitmuangnon brings to the Circle. If anything, the Team CSK athlete is game to tackle the Thai's attacking flair heads-on when they lock horns at ONE 167.

'The Bosnian Menace' goes up against Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing tussle, set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.

With plenty of talk surrounding the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion's return and how his approach could be kryptonite to Puric's style, the latter's eagerness to get a firsthand experience has only increased.

Speaking during a pre-fight interview with local Thai media, Denis Puric shared:

"I'm not worried about Rodtang's fight style because these are the kind of fights that make me excited. This is the kind of fight that I'm looking forward to getting into."

Rodtang, however, won't be the only party who'd be eager to throw down inside the Thai capital city.

Puric, himself, has built a reputation as one of the most menacing figures across the flyweight division over the years through his relentless aggression and head-hunting approach.

Given these two traits are guaranteed every time he fights, the watching world can be sure to see both men trade leather in the center of the Circle at ONE 167, which will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers live in U.S. primetime for free.

Striking fans on the fence for Rodtang-Denis Puric barnburner

Like most athletes and combat sports analysts, the watching world is practically split on their support between Rodtang and Denis Puric.

Here's what fight fans had to say in the comment section of a countdown graphic posted by the promotion on their official Instagram account (@onechampionship) a couple of weeks back:

"I know the bosnian menace is going to win. 2nd round my prediction."

"Rodtang still going to come out on top."

"Can't wait to see the iron man in action"

"@bosnian_menace all the way!!!"

