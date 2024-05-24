"Some mean leather" - Denis Puric's wild marauding style against Tagir Khalilov captivates fans to this day

Fans praised ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric for his impressive throwback performance against Tagir Khalilov.

In October 2022, Puric was matched up against Khalilov at ONE 162 after losing his promotional debut. 'The Bosnian Menace' needed an opponent to bounce back and showcase his skills, which he received against the relentless Russian nicknamed 'Samingpri.'

Khalilov and Puric went toe-to-toe for three rounds before the latter emerged victorious by unanimous decision for his first win under the ONE banner. ONE recently honored the Bosnian-Canadian's impressive by posting the entire fight on YouTube, leading to the following fan reactions in the comment section:

"Puric's check left hook of the kick is some mean leather"

"Puric is actually really good."

"Both dudes are dangerous... But i gotta admit riding for my Bosnian brother."

Watch the entirety of Denis Puric vs Tagir Khalilov below:

Could Denis Puric secure Muay Thai title shot with kickboxing win against Rodtang?

Denis Puric last fought on April 5, defeating Jacob Smith by unanimous decision to extend his promotional Muay Thai record to 3-2. Following his latest win, 'The Bosnian Menace' called out ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang for an action-packed matchup later this year.

ONE Championship partially granted Puric's wish, as he's scheduled to fight Rodtang in a kickboxing matchup on June 5 at ONE 167. Although there isn't a world title on the line, 'The Bosnian Menace' would benefit greatly from a win.

Having Rodtang on his resume would be a massive feather in Puric's cap. Furthermore, the Bosnian-Canadian could deserve a rematch in Muay Thai if he can pull off the upset against 'The Iron Man.'

ONE 167 will feature various entertaining matchups inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The event headlined by Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut 2 can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.