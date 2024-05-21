  • home icon
  • Denis Puric says his arrogance comes from a good place: "This is just my passion for the sport"

Denis Puric says his arrogance comes from a good place: "This is just my passion for the sport"

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 21, 2024 10:53 GMT
Denis Puric takes on Rodtang at ONE 167 [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Denis Puric takes on Rodtang at ONE 167 [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Muay Thai and kickboxing star Denis Puric will have the biggest fight of his long career on June 7 at ONE 167. In a kickboxing bout, he will face flyweight Muay Thai world champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

A seasoned veteran in his own right, 'The Bosnian Menace' can sometimes rub some people the wrong way on the mic because he always speaks his mind, leaving some to see him as an arrogant personality.

Denis Puric addressed such perspectives during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Nic Atkin and Kyle Dimond:

"I might come across as a little bit arrogant at times, but this is just my passion for the sport. I love the sport and yeah, let's not get into trouble."

Check out the full interview with Denis Puric below:

youtube-cover

Puric's last fight in the Circle saw him produce a unanimous decision victory over Jacob Smith, and in the post-fight interview, he had a fiery callout of 'The Iron Man' in the hopes of getting a world title fight.

While that will not be the case for ONE 167, Puric believes that defeating Rodtang inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will net him that world title fight that he wishes to have.

Denis Puric makes big promise to fans ahead of Rodtang megafight

Rodtang has only been defeated twice in 16 ONE bouts and has successfully defended his flyweight Muay Thai world title five times, but Puric vows to end his reign when he finally gets his shot.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Puric made the titanic promise:

"It's gonna be amazing. It's gonna be wonderful. It's time for a new king."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

