"I want it all" - Denis Puric aiming for flyweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles if he beats Rodtang

ONE Championship firecracker 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is confident he can take out one of today's most revered fighters when he enters the ring later this year. With double gold in his sights, the 39-year-old star is determined.

Puric got his wish and is now set to face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a three-round kickboxing clash.

The two lock horns at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video, broadcasting live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Puric says he is confident he will defeat Rodtang. And once he does, 'The Bosnian Menace' plans to begin his march toward the Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

"I want it all. Once I beat Rodtang, I want [a shot] at the belt in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. They better keep that belt shiny for me because I am coming for both of them," Puric said.

Rodtang is the flyweight Muay Thai titleholder in ONE, while Superlek Kiatmoo9 has the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Puric has huge plans for the twilight of his career. And if he can make the most out of this opportunity, there could be some upsets in the offing.

Upset-minded Denis Puric has Rodtang in his sights: "Trying to beat the best fighter in the world"

Denis Puric knows how big of a fight his showdown with Rodtang is, and that it's a chance to change his life and define his career. The 39-year-old can't wait to seize the moment.

He told SCMP MMA:

"Right now, I'm fully focused on Rodtang, trying to beat the best fighter in the world so I can change my life and my family's life for one in this game."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on the event as it happens.