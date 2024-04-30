Denis Puric says an upset victory over Rodtang will be 'life changing': "Trying to beat the best fighter in the world"

39-year-old firecracker 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric will finally get his wish and face ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Puric has been coming after Rodtang since making his ONE Championship debut in May 2022. Now, he can finally trap the fierce Thai warrior in the Circle for a good old-fashioned fist fight.

Puric will lock horns with Rodtang in a flyweight kickboxing match at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Puric talked about this monumental matchup that could change the trajectory of his career.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"Right now, I'm fully focused on Rodtang, trying to beat the best fighter in the world so I can change my life and my family's life for one in this game."

Puric is on a mission to take the head of one of the most dangerous strikers in all of combat sports today, and if he can achieve the unthinkable, it will certainly propel 'The Bosnian Menace' to meteoric heights.

Denis Puric feels it's his destiny to fight Rodtang: "Right where I need to be"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric believes fate has led him to this moment, and now he's just a few weeks away from taking on 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Puric talked about this opportunity with South China Morning Post. He said:

"It feels great man, great. Right where I need to be, man, to be honest. It's been a long time coming, but I feel like we're right where we're supposed to be, especially them trying to make this a kickboxing fight, because kickboxing is my world, man."

