"I know I can beat him" - Denis Puric envisions getting his hand raised against 'great fighter' Rodtang

Denis Puric performs at his best when he has a willing dance partner, and that's just what he can expect from his next tango on the global stage.

At ONE 167, 'The Bosnian Menace' meets ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon inside the Impact Arena.

Their clash will be contested under kickboxing rules at flyweight. Thus, 'The Iron Man's' gold will not be on offer in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nevertheless, with 26 pounds of gold on the line or not, Denis Puric brings only one thing when he fights – a desire to turn each of his contests into an epic war.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he vowed to stick to the same style against the Thai, whom he holds in high regard.

The 39-year-old offered:

"I want to fight the best fighters in the world and since I came, like since I started watching him, I must say he's a great fighter."

He continued:

"But I feel like, I just feel like, I know I can beat him, you know."

Watch the full interview here:

'The Bosnian Menace' won't be short of confidence, too, as he enters this blockbuster matchup against the Muay Thai wizard with a dominant win against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21.

On Rodtang's end, his clash against Puric will be his first appearance under the promotional banner since his historic meeting against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last year.

Denis Puric feels like he's in a perfect spot to challenge Rodtang

With three successive outings under the ONE banner so far, Denis Puric believes he is just where he needs to be before moving to greater tests down the road.

Though he would have liked to face Rodtang in Muay Thai, the 39-year-old striker remains satisfied with the switch in ruleset, which he believes will give him an advantage when they square off at ONE 167 in about six weeks.

In the same interview, he concluded:

"It's been a long time coming, but I feel like we're right where we're supposed to be. Especially them, trying to make this a kickboxing fight because kickboxing is my world, man."

ONE 167 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.