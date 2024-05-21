Tawanchai envisions a landslide win for Rodtang against Denis Puric by "KO or decision"

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will headline ONE 167 on June 7 in defense of his world title against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the co-main event.

In the undercard, Tawanchai's fellow Thai star, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, will take on dangerous veteran Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, the 25-year-old megastar gave his perspective on how the big-time matchup between Rodtang and 'The Bosnian Menace' will conclude:

"Rodtang is gonna win this match, either [by] KO or decision. I can imagine that."

'The Iron Man' has won 14 of his 16 bouts under the world's largest martial arts promotion and despite only having three finishes thus far, his ability to absorb massive amounts of damage and dish it right back gives him a great chance of winning.

On the other hand, Puric has quite the fight IQ and could give Rodtang some trouble, especially if he is able to land some clean, heavy hits on the flyweight Muay Thai world titlist that he might not expect.

Tawanchai prepared to exploit Jo Nattawut's supposed weakness

With his rematch against Nattawut being Tawanchai's third defense of the Muay Thai world championship, the 25-year-old has done his homework and is ready to pull out all the stops to end his rivalry with the Thai Top Team product.

He said the following in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I can see his weaknesses but let's save it for the match. You'll have to wait and see in the ring."

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire card will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.