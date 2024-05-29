ONE 167: Denis Puric says he's been forced to prep for Rodtang war without Superbon by his side

Denis Puric is preparing for the biggest fight of his career at ONE 167 and he's not leaving any stone unturned.

'The Bosnian Menace' knows how big his next assignment is but that's exactly why he called for it and what is motivating him ahead of fight night.

Puric doesn't back down from a challenge and that led him to calling out Rodtang Jitmuangnon following his win over Jacob Smith.

The veteran is now preparing to try and back up his words in the co-main event of ONE 167 where he takes on 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing tussle.

One major change to his training camp for this fight has been the absence of a regular fixture that is one of the best people you could possibly have in your corner for a fight of this magnitude.

Denis Puric told Bolasport.com in a recent interview that the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon hasn't been with him but he is still taking extra steps to prepare for this contest:

"Yeah, Superbon has been a teammate of mine since, you know, for a long time. But for this fight, Superbon is not in my team. I had to make sure I had to hire a strength and conditioning coach and I had to take a trip to Thailand and work on my conditioning. So that's what I'm doing now."

Denis Puric doesn't need any extra boosts in confidence

In case it wasn't obvious from the things that he has been saying ahead of this fight, Denis Puric isn't short on self-confidence.

He wasn't chasing after Rodtang just to secure a huge fight by taking on the biggest star in striking sports.

He believes that he belongs at the top level and the best way to prove that is by taking on 'The Iron Man' and beating him.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card for free, live in U.S. primetime.