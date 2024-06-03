“I was raised in hell” - Bosnian monster Denis Puric unafraid of Rodtang’s brutal warning ahead of ONE 167

Veteran striker Denis Puric vows to pack the heat in his scheduled kickboxing clash against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and he is making sure that the Thai superstar is fully aware of it.

'The Bosnian Menace' will battle 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is the co-headlining match of the live on-ground event happening at the Impact Arena and airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In the lead-up to the marquee battle, ONE Championship released a quote card on Instagram with Rodtang sending a strong warning to Denis Puric, saying:

Trending

"He will know what hell on earth is."

The comment pushed 39-year-old Bosnian-Canadian Puric to react, commenting on the IG post and downplaying Rodtang's warning by saying:

Denis Puric's comment, downplaying Rodtang's warning

Denis Puric is looking to use his kickboxing clash against Rodtang as a springboard to earn a shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold long in the possession of the Jitmuangnon Gym standout.

Heading into ONE 167, Puric, the No. 2 contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, is on a two-fight winning run.

For his part, Rodtang will return to action after his epic catchweight Muay Thai clash with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September.

Denis Puric says he has edge over Rodtang in kickboxing

Traditionally a kickboxer, Denis Puric believes that it will work to his advantage when he battles Muay Thai ace Rodtang Jitmuangnon on June 7 at ONE 167 in Thailand.

The veteran striker made this known in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, underscoring that being in the sport of kickboxing for a longer period than 'The Iron Man' gives him the edge in their upcoming clash.

Puric said:

"He's gonna have to fight me in Muay Thai again, eventually. And I feel like in Muay Thai, he has a better chance against me. Because it's Muay Thai, he has a better chance against me. Because it's Muay Thai rules, he's a Muay Thai fighter and I'm a kickboxer. So kickboxing is my world, and I don't think he has a chance against me. As long as I'm in top shape, it's gonna be a tough fight."

Watch the interview below:

Interestingly, while he is a kickboxer in nature, ONE 167 will mark the first time that Puric will be competing in kickboxing in six fights in ONE Championship.