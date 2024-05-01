"Coming to prove that I’m one of them" - "Humble" Denis Puric out to show why he deserves world title match vs. Rodtang

Veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric is angling to have an opportunity to vie for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title currently held by longtime champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He is out to prove he is deserving of it in their scheduled clash later this year.

"The Bosnian Menace' is set to go up against 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

While it is not their traditional lane of Muay Thai, Puric is out to show that he can stand toe-to-toe against a superstar fighter like Rodtang and earn a nod for a title shot against him at some point.

However, he will let his work do the talking for him instead of yapping about having a world title shot against the reigning champion.

Denis Puric shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"I'm definitely coming to prove that I'm one of them [who should fight for Rodtang's world title]. I'm just gonna, you know, I'm just going to let my work talk, man. I don't really talk a lot. I joke a lot, and, you know, I'm trying to talk a lot when I'm trying to hype fights. But I'm usually very humbled, you know."

Watch the interview below:

Denis Puric has won back-to-back fights, the most recent over Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom last month by unanimous decision.

Rodtang, meanwhile, will be back in action for the first time since his epic three-round catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai joust with fellow Thai superstar and flyweight kickboxing Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September, which he lost by unanimous decision.

ONE 167 is headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title clash between reigning champion Stamp Fairtex against No.2 contender Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines.

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can catch the event as it happens live in U.S. primetime free of charge.

Denis Puric out to get upset win over Rodtang at ONE 167

Denis Puric knows he is in for a tough battle when he takes on Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon on June 7 at ONE 167 in Thailand in a flyweight kickboxing battle but is dead set to get an upset win.

The 39-year-old Team CSK standout said that while Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, has proven kickboxing skills, he believes he is still far superior, something he is going to show come fight night.

He told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"That's what I'm saying, man. We're gonna make history, we're gonna shock the world and believe me it's going to happen, especially in kickboxing rules. There's no way. He has no chance in koickboxing rules against me."

At ONE 167, Puric is seeking to win his third straight victory and prove that he can still compete at a high level even at this stage of his career.