“Come on iron chin” - Fans hyped for Thai superstar Rodtang’s return to action against Denis Puric at ONE 167

ONE Championship fans can't wait to see 'The Iron Man' Rodtang back in action.

On Friday, June 7, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will put his title on the line in a highly anticipated showdown with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric.

"'The Iron Man' is BACK. Rodtang returns to action to face Denis Puric in an epic flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 167 on Prime Video!"

Fans flooded the comments section on Instagram, sharing their excitement for Rodtang's first fight of 2024.

"Come on iron chin."

"Let's gooooo Rodtang!"

"Insane!!!! Definitely watching this fight."

Though he still has 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold wrapped around his waist, Rodtang finds himself in an unusual spot at ONE 167 — attempting to bounce back from his first loss in Muay Thai competition under the ONE banner after coming up short in a three-round war with Superlek.

Needless to say, fans are not only thrilled about Rodtang's return to action, but they're confident that he'll come out on top against a very tough challenger.

"Can't wait for this."

"Yes, he's back."

"Rodtang will win."

Denis Puric ready to seize the moment against Rodtang at ONE 167

Hoping to hand 'The Iron Man' a second-straight defeat in ONE is Denis Puric. The Bosnian-Canadian striker is coming off the biggest win of his career inside the Circle, defeating Jacob Smith via unanimous decision and thrusting himself into the No. 2 spot in the bantamweight Muay Thai rankings.

At 39 years old, this may be his last legitimate shot at ONE Championship gold. Can 'The Bosnian Menance' score the upset and dethrone 'The Iron Man' in his home country, or will Rodtang once again show the world why he is one of the P4P greatest Muay Thai practitioners on the planet?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Poll : Who leaves ONE 167 with the flyweight Muay Thai world championship? Rodtang Denis Puric 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback