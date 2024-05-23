“It’s going to be a good time in there” - Denis Puric envisions a "fun" scrap vs. Rodtang at ONE 167

Denis Puric is out to get a big victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their scheduled scrap next month. However, he still plans to have fun while at it and give fans an entertaining contest.

'The Bosnian Menace' will battle 'The Iron Man' in a featured flyweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is the co-headlining fight of the event happening at the Impact Arena and airing live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking with Bolasport.com, Denis Puric shared the direction his clash with Rodtang will go, saying:

"It's going to be fun, and it's going to be a good time in there. Win or lose, doesn't matter to me, man. I'm here to entertain and put on a great show. Yeah, that's what I'm here for."

Watch the interview below:

Denis Puric, 39, is using ONE 167 in building his case for a world title shot, particularly for the flyweight Muay Thai gold currently held by Rodtang. The Bosnian-Canadian fighter is the No. 2 contender in the division.

For his part, Rodtang is out to get a bounce-back victory after falling short in his epic three-round catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai battle with fellow Thai superstar Supelek Kiatmoo9 by unanimous decision last September.

Denis Puric believes he has advantage in kickboxing over Rodtang

While he has been fighting in Muay Thai under the ONE Championship banner, Denis Puric said he is traditionally a kickboxer, which should work to his advantage in his clash against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two top fighters will battle in a flyweight kickboxing joust at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Denis Puric said having competed far longer in kickboxing, he has the edge over Rodtang, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, in their featured bout,

The 39-year-old Team CSK standout said:

"He's gonna have to fight me in Muay Thgai again, eventually. And I feel like in Muay Thai, he has a better chance against me. Because it's Muay Thai rules, he's a Muay Thai fighter and I'm a kickboxer. So kickboxing is my world, and I don't think he has a chance against me. As long as I'm in top shape, it's gonna be a tough night."

Heading into ONE 167, Puric has won back-to-back matches, the most recent over United Kingdom's Jacob Smith by unanimous decision last month.