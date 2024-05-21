“It was like God-given talent” - Denis Puric reflects on tough introduction to martial arts at a refugee camp

Denis Puric started martial arts at a young age but in the not-so-ideal setup of a refugee camp. But he made do with it, got very good and never looked back since.

Now a veteran of many competitions, 'The Bosnian Menace' looks back at his martial arts journey with a lot of amazement and a sense of pride, knowing he has come far in the direction he has taken.

He shared this in an interview with Calf Kick Sports, highlighting how the path he has carved for himself turned out to be the right one for him.

Denis Puric, 39, said:

"I started martial arts in a refugee camp and we escaped from the refugee camp, we got into Slovenia and then I started doing taekwondo there. Found a coach, taekwondo coach, who was also Bosnian, and I started training with him."

He added:

"And then I was super good at it, it was just like, you know, it was like God-given talent and I was fortunate enough to find it at a very young age. I really enjoyed it, figured out I could make money from it, and then I just kind of stuck to it, man."

Watch the interview below:

Denis Puric's martial arts journey has taken him to ONE Championship at this point of his career, where he has become one of the noted kickboxing and Muay Thai athletes in the flyweight division.

Denis Puric returns to action against Thai superstar Rodtang at ONE 167

Denis Puric will return to action next month against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing showdown. The venue is ONE 167 on June 7 and will take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter is looking to get statement win over reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang to fortify his case for a world title shot against 'The Iron Man' at some point in the near future. Puric is the No. 2 contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

With their showdown to be played under his traditional lane of kickboxing, Denis Puric believes he has the advantage over Rodtang and is looking to capitalize on it to get the win.

"The Bosnian Menace' is currently riding a two-fght winning run and is out to extend it. Rodtang, for his part, is coming off his epic three-round scrap against fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their all-champion catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai battle last September.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.