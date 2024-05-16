"I don’t get scared" - Denis Puric ready to match Rodtang’s insane "forward pressure"

Veteran Denis Puric has been in the game for a long time, so he's confident of handling the pressure that Rodtang Jitmuangnon will employ in their scheduled showdown in Thailand. 'The Bosnian Menace' will take on 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on June 7 at Bangkok's Impact Arena.

Puric, 39, said he is fully aware of the vaunted "forward pressure" that Rodtang subjects his opponents to but believes he has the tools to act as foil to it.

He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

"Honestly, I feel that I have more tools than him, especially in kickboxing. His thing is just pressure. He comes forward. He drains guys. He pressures, and guys get scared, but you've seen me. I'm not that guy who just sits there and is just scared. I don't get scared."

ONE 167 will mark the first time Denis Puric will compete in his traditional lane of kickboxing in ONE Championship after five Muay Thai contests. He was a unanimous decision winner over United Kingdom's Jacob Smith in his previous fight last April.

Rodtang, who is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, meanwhile, is back in kickboxing since his catchweight match against China's Jiduo Yibu in January 2023.

ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Denis Puric out to build on two-fight ascent for Rodtang showdown

The 39-year-old Team CSK veteran boasts of two straight wins in Muay Thai heading into his next fight, which he hopes to be solid a jump-off point versus 'The Iron Man'.

His latest victory came last month against Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom, who he defeated by unanimous decision. Prior to that, he knocked out Vietnamese Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in the second round of their duel last December.

Denis Puric is hoping that a win at ONE 167 will open world title shot opportunities after.