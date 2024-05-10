WATCH: Bosnian beast Denis Puric looking mean and ready in preparation for dream fight against Rodtang at ONE 167

After an impressive showing in his last outing, Denis Puric is ready to bring his signature style to another high-octane combat sports icon on June 7.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Puric will make a quick turnaround when he steps back inside the Circle at ONE 167 for a showdown with the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

"'The Bosnian Menace' isn‘t holding back. Will his intensity be enough for Denis Puric to take down ”The Iron Man“ at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

Puric goes into his highly anticipated kickboxing clash with 'The Iron Man' fresh off a stellar performance against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 last month. The victory moved 'The Bosnian Menace' into the No. 2 spot in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings, setting the stage for a potential world title clash with Rodtang.

But first, he'll have to prove that he can hang with the Thai superstar in a pair of eight-ounce gloves in enemy territory.

Rodtang ready to kickstart his 2024 with a big win over Denis Puric

As for Rodtang, ONE 167 will be his first appearance since delivering a Fight of the Year contender with Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September. Originally, 'The Iron Man' was scheduled to make his return at ONE 165 in Tokyo, but a hand injury forced him to bow out of the event.

Rodtang plans on having a busy second half of 2024, starting with his showdown against 'The Bosnian Menace' in The Land of Smiles. From there, he looks to finally step inside the Circle with Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa when ONE Championship is expected to return to Japan later this year.

Will Rodtang add another notable name to his impressive hit list on June 7, or will Denis Puric shock the world and score the biggest win of his career thus far?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.