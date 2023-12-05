“Another banger for the ages” - Fans already debating potential outcomes of Takeru’s super-fight against Rodtang

The hype surrounding the gigantic showdown between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa on January 28 in the main event of ONE 165 isn’t going to die down.

In fact, the excitement for their five-round flyweight kickboxing match that will happen inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, just keeps on building up. One solid piece of evidence of this is the recent video uploaded by the promotion to their official Instagram account.

ONE Championship published a snippet of Takeru’s statement for his upcoming debut and his impending match with the Thai superstar. They asked the fans in their caption:

“Takeru Unleashed 💪 Who do you think will emerge victorious in this clash of striking giants at ONE 165 on January 28? @k1takeru”

Instagram users @oliver_adler_, @minnalifter, and @mike_nukem immediately responded in the comment section with praise for the world’s largest martial arts organization as they keep on creating epic matchups that they want to see. They commented:

“@onechampionship you know what ppl want… another banger for the ages 🔥 🔥 🔥”

“This is going to be epic .. 🔥 🔥 🔥”

“Honor and respect. All new fighters and trash talkers: TAKE NOTES. This is what makes people like me PPV an event.”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Fans officially divided for the result of the Takeru-Rodtang super-fight

The combat sports community is now officially split on whom they are rooting for in the epic clash between Takeru and Rodtang, as they revealed their bets in the comment section of the Instagram post.

Fans like @trainor103, @berserbrarden, @autotrilogy, @kipuicks, @bruno_chaz, @_mr.vko, and @rubatasticx have already revealed their picks for the upcoming match. Some are rooting for the former three-division K-1 champion, while others are behind ‘The Iron Man.’ They commented:

“Under kickboxing rules I think Takeru takes it”

“Man we’re gonna see that trademark Takeru smile while throwing and eating bombs I’m so hyped for this 🔥”

“@rodtang_jimungnon all day long 🔥”

“The Iron Man can’t be stopped 🤖”

“Rodtang by assassination 🔥”

“Takeru wants all the smoke.”

“Love Rodtang but I think Takeru will take this one 😭 😭”

More comments from fans

Takeru said that he is putting everything on the line for this fight with Rodtang, and he is expected to bring one of his best performances in front of his home fans for his maiden ONE Championship fight.