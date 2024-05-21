“She pushes me to do these things at this age” - Denis Puric on how his girlfriend has inspired him to greater heights

Veteran kickboxer Denis Puric remains committed to his craft even at this stage of his illustrious career, drawing inspiration from his ever-supportive girlfriend Liz. He shared this in an interview with Calf Kick Sports, highlighting how she has reinvigorated him as a fighter and moved him to go for even greater heights.

The 39-year-old Puric said:

"My biggest supporter now, I think my girlfirend, man. She's like that's so much for me. She's my number one supporter. I think because you know she pushes me to do these things at this age and it just helps me, man."

"The Bosnian Menace' added:

"I don't know, I think she's been number one supporter in terms of letting me do this, like I'm in Thailand, you know what I mean? And she's at home working and, you know, being away from each other for parts of the year. It's tough on both of us but she is supportive and like I get no headaches...

"So yeah, she was the missing thing that I've needed all this time. And I think I'm complete now and it's time to take over the world, brother."

Watch the interview below:

"Inspired" Denis Puric out to get statement win over Rodtang at ONE 167

The continued inspiration that Denis Puric is getting from his girlfriend is among the things he is tapping into as he tries to secure a statement victory against Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month.

The Bosnian-Canadian fighter will battle 'The Iron Man' in a flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Denis Puric is out to get a big win over Rodtang, the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, who he hopes to challenge for the title at some point after.

The 39-year-old Team CSK standout is looking to build on a two-fight winning run heading into ONE 167. His last victory came over Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom by unanimous decision in April.

Rodtang, meanwhile, was last in action in September in an epic catchweight Muay Thai showdown.

ONE 167 will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.