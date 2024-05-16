Denis Puric warns Rodtang that he won't have time for showboating at ONE 167: "I'll be kicking your jaw right out"

Denis Puric has made it clear that he won't have time for fun and games when he battles Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 on June 7. But in case 'The Iron Man' still hasn't gotten that, the Bosnian-Canadian veteran is here to remind the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion again that it's all purely about mayhem in their showdown, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Denis Puric sat down for an interview with ONE Championship last week, and during a juncture of the exchange, he had this to say on Rodtang's usual shimmies during a fight:

"He's not gonna be doing this [punches his own face] with me. Do it, let's go, and I'll be kicking your jaw right out."

Though he doesn't fancy one bit of it, that style Rodtang typically uses to draw or bait opponents into a firefight has been a permanent fixture in each of his assignments on the global stage.

The Jitmuangnon Gym athlete has used to it with great success, and showboating or not, it has been a trademark embedded into his all-action style that only goes on to show why he is an absolute must-watch TV.

Denis Puric believes Rodtang's all-out style suits him the best

Denis Puric and Rodtang rarely take a back foot in any fight, and this should be the case when they meet in the center of the circle for their flyweight kickboxing encounter at Impact Arena in about three weeks.

For his part, Puric is ready to be on the receiving end of Rodtang's haymakers. According to him, it will also allow him to give 'The Iron Man' a taste of his own medicine.

In the same interview, 'The Bosnian Menace' added:

"It's my type of fight. The way he fights, comes forward, aggressive, he likes to get into these brawls - that's my kind of fight, man."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the two trade leather at ONE 167 live in U.S. primetime on June 7.