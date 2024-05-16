"Bringing the heat" - Fans marvel at Rodtang's trademark aggressive nature in brutal beatdown of Fahdi Khaled

One of the current biggest stars in ONE Championship is ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who always gives his best in providing a great show for fans.

This showmanship and elite-level striking were fully displayed during his flyweight Muay Thai tilt in January 2019 at ONE: Hero's Ascent, which went down inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

The highlights of this brawl between Rodtang and Fahdi Khaled were posted by ONE Championship on Instagram with the caption:

""The Iron Man" UNLEASHED 🥶 Will Denis Puric survive Rodtang at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @rodtang_jimungnon"

'The Iron Man' pleased the fans with his performance against 'The Gladiator,' and platform users @ilham_rizky_harahap, @coaladesign, @blessingdoubletwo, @year.0f.the.dragon, and @baha_macau commented:

"Every rodtang match is sure to be fun to watch,not boring guys,every match is sure to be hard"

"What a fight!!!!"

"Rodtang for me is It's the honor of Muay Thai... A true Warrior! Beaucoup de chapeaux @rodtang_jitmungnon @onechampionship 🎩 respect"

"Bringing the heat 🔥"

"Unbelivable, he is like a bullet 😊💯💪💪"

Screenshot of fan's comments

Rodtang returns to action on June 7 at ONE 167 against Denis Puric in Bangkok

Rodtang was supposed to return to action in January at ONE 165 against Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing match but begged off due to an injury to his left arm. He was replaced by Superlek Kitamoo9 as the headliner of the event.

Five months after fully healing his injury, he now has the green light to compete and has been booked to face Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167 on June 7, which will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang looks to record his 15th victory under the world's largest martial arts organization and bounce back from his loss at the hands of Superlek in September 2023.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.