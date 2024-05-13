WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang and three-sport menace Danial Williams’ brutal Muay Thai classic in Singapore

When reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is in action, fans all over the world can expect nothing but exciting, non-stop action from him.

A solid proof of this was when he fought Danial Williams in a catchweight Muay Thai contest, at ONE Fight on TNT I card in April 2021 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship recently posted the highlights between Rodtang and Williams, and they had the following description:

"Get hyped for ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang's return against Canadian-Bosnian warrior Denis Puric in kickboxing action at ONE 167 on Prime Video by reliving his iconic battle with Thai-Aussie striker Danial Williams at ONE on TNT I in 2021!"

The 26-year-old Thai superstar started off slow in the match and saw himself on the receiving end of solid combinations from 'Mini T,' who was a debutant in the promotion during that time. He was even dropped momentarily in the opening round, but there was no official knockdown scored.

When the second round commenced, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative finally found his groove and inflicted damage on the former Caged Muay Thai and WMC Muay Thai champion, which opened up a few cuts on his face.

Rodtang also scored an official knockdown against Williams with his atomic left hook that caught him perfectly. This fight-altering shot has swung momentum on Rodtang's side, and he continued to pounce on his Aussie-Thai opponent to pick up the unanimous decision win.

That was 'The Iron Man's' 10th straight victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Rodtang looks to get back in the win column against Denis Puric at ONE 167

Following his first Muay Thai defeat in ONE Championship in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34 at the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9, Rodtang is aiming to get back to the winner's circle on June 7 at ONE 167.

The undisputed flyweight Muay Thai king is scheduled to meet the Bosnian-Canadian knockout artist Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout and silence all the criticisms from him.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.