WATCH: Rodtang shows he’s a different beast in highlight reel of his wildest moments inside and outside the Circle

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangon is known to be a savage fighter because of his incredible power and durability. But at times, he showcases his quirky side when he's fighting, which translates to a full package of entertainment for fight fans.

These moments were compiled by the world's largest martial arts organization in a video published on their official YouTube channel. It had the description:

"Get hyped for flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang's explosive return to kickboxing action against Canadian-Bosnian sensation Denis Puric at ONE 167 on Prime Video by reliving his fiercest moments and funny antics!"

Apart from his showboating, inviting his opponents to engage, and his insane ability to absorb powerful strikes, ONE Championship also highlighted the 'Iron Man's' funny moments outside of competition, where he was seen on various TV appearances.

Furthermore, his good relationship with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was also featured, as they shared some hilarious moments together.

Rodtang wants to extend his undefeated kickboxing record in ONE Championship at ONE 167

For the first time since January 2023, Rodtang will be competing in a kickboxing match on June 7. He will pit against Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing match as part of the stacked ONE 167 card that goes down inside the Impact Arena crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative wants to keep his kickboxing record in ONE Championship intact and add 'The Bosnian Menace' to his list of wins.

Rodtang is 2-0 in his kickboxing run in ONE Championship, with wins over Jiduo Yibu and Tagir Khalilov.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.