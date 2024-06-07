Denis Puric looking to ‘test’ Rodtang: “He’s only fought one ranked fighter since he won the belt”

39-year-old combat sports veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric sees all the hype surrounding upcoming opponent, Thai phenom 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon, but he isn't buying into it.

According to Puric, Rodtang's body of work in ONE Championship is severely lacking.

He said in a recent interview:

"I have nothing but respect for Rodtang. But to be honest, he’s only fought one ranked fighter since he won the belt. I think that we need to put [him] to the test."

Rodtang joined the world's largest martial arts organization in 2018, and since then, he's built a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in combat sports today. Notable victories include wins over Jonathan Haggerty (twice), Walter Goncalves, Petchdam Petchyindee, Danial Williams, and Joseph Lasiri.

Puric and Rodtang are set to lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs this Friday night, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Rodtang can't wait to silence Denis Puric and put him through 'hell': "Thank you so much for calling me out"

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is back, and he can't wait to stick a glove in Denis Puric's face.

After months of trash talk from 'The Bosnian Menace', Rodtang will finally meet with his rival head to head inside the Circle. And 'The Iron Man' has made a bold statement.

He expressed in an Instagram post:

"When Denis pictures the fight, it's nice that he thinks he will win. Thank you so much for calling me out. See you on June 8th (local time). Then you will know that hell is real."