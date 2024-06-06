“I see this guy just tearing everybody up” - Denis Puric watched Rodtang on TV and knew he wanted to fight

Second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric recalls the first time he had the urge to fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The 39-year-old Bosnian-Canadian star was at home watching ONE Championship during COVID-19 lockdown, and was impressed by what he saw from 'The Iron Man'.

From that moment on, Puric made it his mission to somehow find his way to the ONE circle and trap Rodtang in the cage with him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Puric recalled:

"During COVID, I was watching ONE Championship, and I see this guy just tearing everybody up. I looked at him and I was like, ‘I would love to get in the ring with this guy.' As soon as the borders opened, I came back to Thailand chasing the [ONE Championship] contract. And here we are today."

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric is set to lock horns with ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a three-round kickboxing duel at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7, on U.S. primetime.

Denis Puric excudes pure confidence ahead of Rodtang fight: "I see myself winning"

In his mind, there is no way 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric will lose to 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167 on Prime Video this weekend.

The 39-year-old veteran fighter says he's worked extremely hard to fix his flaws, and will come into his next fight the best he's ever been.

He told ONE:

"I see myself winning. It’s just confidence. I’ve been working hard. My last fight, I got a bit gassed out in the end. Plus, my age, it’s a bit harder to get into shape. I took the right approach and I hired a strength and conditioning coach. Honestly, it's the best I’ve felt since my Bellator fight in 2011."