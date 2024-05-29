Rodtang doesn’t mind Denis Puric’s constant call-outs: “Thank you for always thinking of me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand has responded to upcoming opponent 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric's constant call-outs, and the 26-year-old megastar says he has enjoyed the banter.

Rodtang is one of the most popular fighters in the world with millions of fans across the globe. As such, he's being constantly called out by potential opponents. It's something the 26-year-old has gotten accustomed to over the years.

Puric has hounded Rodtang for quite some time now, and 'The Iron Man' wanted to thank his 38-year-old adversary.

Rodtang told ONE Championship:

"I have known Denis Puric for a long time. Since he first joined ONE, he has been calling for me from the beginning. Thank you for always thinking of me."

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to lock horns with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a three-round flyweight kickboxing battle at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action on U.S. primetime, live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon says Denis Puric is a worthy opponent: "I think he deserves to face me"

Not everyone who steps into the ring with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a worthy challenger. Most men crumble under the pressure, and succumb to his aggressive style.

However, Rodtang believes his next opponent 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric has earned his stripes with notable victories over a couple of tough opponents.

'The Iron Man' told ONE Championship:

"He is very good. He beat Tagir Khalilov and Jacob Smith, so I think he deserves to face me."

