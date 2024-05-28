“You must have brains to keep up with him” - Rodtang says he learns something new every day from pal Mikey Musumeci 

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand says he isn't just good friends with flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci.

The Thai superstar believes he is learning a lot from Musumeci, far beyond the confines of the gym.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang talked about his time with Musumeci, and having to keep up with 'Darth Rigatoni's pace.

Trending

'The Iron Man' said:

“You must have brains to keep up with him. He is very intelligent.”

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon has fully recovered from his arm injury earlier this year and is ready to return to action in the Circle.

Rodtang is set to lock horns with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon in awe of Mikey Musumeci's grappling technique: "He has a thousand ways to submit you"

From one master to the next, flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon admits he has been left mesmerized by flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci's sublime BJJ skills.

The two unlikely 'besties' have been dapping it up recently in Rodtang's home in Bangkok, and 'The Iron Man' has been totally impressed.

Rodtang told ONE Championship:

"Mikey is a determined person and smart. He looks like he doesn't have a coach. But he's always trying to learn new things. In his closed guard position, he has a thousand ways to submit you."