“Rodtang is actually very intelligent” – Chatri Sityodong enamored by how ‘smart’ Rodtang is both inside and outside of fighting

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is immensely proud of his promotion's prized charge, 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Thai-Japanese head honcho says that the reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion isn't just a mindless gunslinger in the ring, but also extremely intelligent and tactical.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Sityodtong had high praise for the Thai megastar. He said:

"When you look at his fighting style, it looks like he just comes in guns blazing. But Rodtang is actually very intelligent. Look at the amount of damage he actually takes. It’s almost nothing in every fight. His footwork, his timing, and of course, he packs power in everything he does."

Sityodtong continued:

"Fans don’t realize how smart Rodtang is as a human being. About life, about business, about learning. He’s just a very smart individual."

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to lock horns with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a kickboxing match at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Denis Puric says his power will shock Rodtang in upcoming fight: "I hit much harder than any of his opponents"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric says the x-factor heading into his match with Rodtang is his knockout power.

In a recent interview with Bolasport, Puric said:

"I hit much harder than any of his opponents he's ever fought, that’s number one. Number two is I move well, I have better footwork, angles, and stuff like that. Plus, I've done a lot of kickboxing in my career. So I think I have more tools when it comes to kickboxing."