“We honor him very much” – Thai megastar Rodtang reveals why it wasn’t hard to forge a bond with Mikey Musumeci

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand says it wasn't hard becoming close friends with ONE flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci.

Despite thousands of miles separating the Thai star and the Italian-American, a massive language barrier with the occasional need for an interpreter, and other cultural differences, Rodtang says he understands who Musumeci is, which is why they just clicked.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang had some nice words to say about 'Darth Rigatoni'.

'The Iron Man' said:

"Me (26) and Mikey (27) aren’t far apart in age. He honors us. And we honor him very much. We became friends."

Rodtang and Musumeci have often been spotted on social media spending lots of quality time together, whether that is taking ATVs out for a spin, catching fish out in the water, or belting out high notes on karaoke. It appears the two enjoy each other's company.

Fans will be lucky to catch both Rodtang and Musumeci in action on the same card when they step inside the Circle in a few weeks' time against separate opponents.

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci to see action at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and flyweight submission grappling world champion 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci will share another card together next month at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Rodtang is set to face 39-year-old veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a three-round kickboxing match, while Musumeci is set to move up to bantamweight to face former tormentor Gabriel Sousa.

ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

