"I will take him wherever he wants" - Rodtang vows to go above and beyond to make Mikey Musumeci feel at home in Thailand

ONE Championship fighters have the opportunity to mingle with athletes from different disciplines. That makes it none too surprising when they become close friends, which is exactly how Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci developed their bond.

Respectively reigning as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and flyweight Muay Thai world champion, the two stars have become the unlikeliest of friends.

'The Iron Man' has grown to appreciate this friendship that they have built and even told ONE Championship that he will always find a way to make Musumeci feel welcome in his country:

"When he comes to Thailand, I take care of everything for him as a host. He came to my house, and I will take him wherever he wants to go."

Outside of bonding with Rodtang, Musumeci's reasons for being in Thailand also involve him developing his striking skills with the world-famous PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym.

While fans wait for the seemingly impending MMA debut of 'Darth Rigatoni', he will be competing at ONE 167 on June 7 against Gabriel Sousa in the former's submission grappling debut in the bantamweight division.

Fans eager to witness Rodtang's impending return

'The Iron Man', who has been injured since January this year, will also grace the ONE 167 fight card inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, as he takes on Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

When the fight was made official via ONE Championship's Instagram, fans were quick to share their excitement in the comments section at seeing the Thai star inside the circle:

"We need Super Saiyan Rodtang back 🔥"

"Can't wait for this fight🔥"

"Can't wait to see him in action again🔥"

"Absolute warrior 💪🏻"

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.