"We need Super Saiyan Rodtang back" - Fans hyped for Rodtang's impending return at ONE 167 against Denis Puric

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to make his return to the circle at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. There, he will face Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

'The Iron Man' was originally slated to compete earlier this year at ONE 165 against Takeru Segawa, but the Thai star was sidelined due to an injury to his left hand.

Nearly four months removed from then and back in training, ONE Championship looked to remind fans of the kind of fighter that the Jitmuangnon Gym product truly is with a recent Instagram post.

Fans shared their excitement in seeing Rodtang finally fighting again in the comments section:

"We need Super Saiyan Rodtang back 🔥"

"Can't wait for this fight🔥"

"Can't wait to see him in action again🔥"

"Absolute warrior 💪🏻"

Rodtang's win over Jacob Smith in the above clip kickstarted a four-fight winning streak that only came to a halt against ONE flyweight kickboxing world titlist Superlek Kiatmoo9 when they fought in a catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai bout last September.

Denis Puric issues massive warning against Rodtang

As fans are eager to see Rodtang take on the longtime Muay Thai vet, 'The Bosnian Menace' has said some fighting words in recent weeks, with his most recent coming in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

"He doesn't have elbows. But it's not even the elbows. It's the clinch I'm worried about more than anything. He's not a clincher. But once he feels the power, he's not gonna want to fight me the way he fights the rest of the guys, especially with the small gloves."

See the interview below:

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.