“There’s a difference” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon warns Denis Puric of being overconfident

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is coming off an arm injury earlier this year to finally make his first appearance in the circle in 2024. And the 26-year-old can't wait to get in there and silence his next opponent, who has been talking a little bit of trash.

Rodtang is set to lock horns with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in the co-main event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7, on U.S. primetime.

Puric has spewed plenty of venom Rodtang's way, and now 'The Iron Man' has sent a chilling response.

The Thai megastar told ONE Championship:

"I’m happy for him. He had a goal, and he achieved it. But there’s a difference between getting a fight with me, and winning the fight."

Rodtang vs. Puric is one of the most highly anticipated fights at ONE 167 on Prime Video, and fans will certainly not want to miss it.

Denis Puric confident his work will speak for itself in Rodtang fight: "My performance will be my final words"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric says the time for talk is over, and now all that's left is stepping into the circle against 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

He told ONE Championship:

"I’ve said a lot, I’ve shared my thoughts about him in the past. Everything has been spoken. [Now] we fight. And my performance will be my final words. I’m gonna be in the ring with two gloves on and I’ll let it do the talking."