“I couldn’t go running” - Rodtang recalls how Mikey Musumeci helped him make weight at ONE Fight Night 10 in America

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand has notoriously struggled with making the flyweight limit in ONE Championship.

And if it weren't for an unlikely friend who offered him help when Rodtang was in Denver, Colorado for ONE Fight Night 10, 'The Iron Man' would have been embarrassed on the scales in front of the whole world.

Rodtang was scheduled to face Mexico's Edgar Tabares at the 1stBank Center in Bloomfield but had trouble with his weight and hydration during fight week. Denver is infamous for its high altitude environment, which has made it difficult for fighters to cut weight properly and effectively.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang detailed his experience.

'The Iron Man' stated:

"I had been champion five to six times and thought that my body would grow. Plus it's really cold in America, I couldn’t go running like I did in Thailand. Then again, Mikey [Musumeci] came to help, so I told him that I firmly believed that I couldn’t make it. There was no way I could lose 10 kilograms on time."

Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, was also scheduled to see action that night and ended up helping Rodtang. The Thai star eventually passed the test with 'Darth Rigatoni's help, and the two have become close friends since.

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon set to return against 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is coming off a debilitating arm injury he suffered earlier this year, and is now ready to make his highly anticipated return to the Circle.

The Thai megastar is set to lock horns with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action on U.S. primetime, live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.