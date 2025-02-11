Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis fight will be contested for Berinchyk's WBO lightweight championship. A notable similarity between both pugilists is that they bagged Olympic silver medals in the amateur boxing realm and have continued their success stories in the professional boxing dominion too.

Ukraine's Berinchyk last competed in May 2024. He notably defeated Emanuel Navarrete via split decision to capture the vacant WBO lightweight title. The undefeated Berinchyk's upcoming fight against America's Keyshawn Davis will be his first attempt at defending the coveted WBO 135-pound belt.

Davis is also unbeaten as a professional boxer. Going by the moniker, 'The Businessman', his latest appearance inside the squared circle saw him defeat Gustavo Daniel Lemos via knockout in November 2024.

The highly anticipated showdown between Berinchyk and Davis is booked to headline a Top Rank-helmed boxing card titled 'Strictly Business'. The card boasts several other exciting fights as well.

What time is Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis?

For fans in the United States of America, the event, headlined by Berinchyk and Davis, starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Friday, Feb. 14. The Berinchyk vs. Davis main event fighter walkouts are expected around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the card starts at 2 am BST on Saturday, Feb. 15. The main event fighter entrances are likely to come at approximately 5 am BST. The timings of the main event fighter walkouts/entrances could vary based on the preceding fights' duration.

Check out the Berinchyk vs. Davis fight card and main event walkout timings below:

Country Main card Main event U.S.A. 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (Feb. 14) 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT (Feb. 14) U.K. 2 am BST (Feb. 15) 5 am BST (Feb. 15) U.A.E. 5 am GST (Feb. 15) 8 am GST (Feb. 15) India 6:30 am IST (Feb. 15) 9:30 am IST (Feb. 15) Brazil 10 pm BRT (Feb. 14) 1 am BRT (Feb. 15) Australia 11 am AEST (Feb. 15) 2 pm AEST (Feb. 15)

How to watch Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Berinchyk vs. Davis fight card live on ESPN and ESPN+. Fans in the U.K. can watch the fights live on Sky Sports.

Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis venue

The boxing event, headlined by Berinchyk and Davis, is booked to transpire at The Theater at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) venue in New York City, New York, U.S.A.

Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis fight card

Per the latest listings, the Top Rank-promoted Berinchyk vs. Davis fight card is as follows (card is subject to change):

Denys Berinchyk vs Keyshawn Davis (WBO lightweight title)

Xander Zayas vs Slawa Spomer (super welterweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs Connor Coyle (middleweight)

Abdullah Mason vs Manuel Jaimes (lightweight)

Jared Anderson vs Marios Kollias (heavyweight)

Rohan Polanco vs Jean Carlos Torres (welterweight)

Delante Johnson vs Quashawn Toler (welterweight)

Juan Manuel Lopez Jr. vs Bryan Santiago (super flyweight)

Nico Ali Walsh vs Juan Carlos Guerra (middleweight)

Keon Davis vs Ira Johnson (welterweight)

