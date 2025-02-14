  • home icon
  • Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis: Live round-by-round updates 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Feb 14, 2025 15:30 GMT
Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis [Images courtesy: @berinchyk and @keyshawndavis on Instagram]
Denys Berinchyk is scheduled to defend his WBO world lightweight title against rising star Keyshawn Davis in a high-stakes main event clash at New York’s Theater at Madison Square Garden. The fight headlines Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ this Friday, featuring a pivotal showdown between an experienced champion and a hungry challenger.

Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) secured his title with a hard-fought split decision victory over Emanuel Navarrete in May. The 36-year-old Ukrainian has built a reputation for his relentless pressure and gritty fighting style. Now, he faces Davis, an undefeated 25-year-old phenom who has rapidly climbed the lightweight rankings.

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) enters this bout with momentum, coming off a dominant second-round knockout of Gustavo Lemos. With sharp boxing skills and knockout power, Davis looks to make a statement by dethroning Berinchyk and claiming his first world championship.

The undercard features exciting matchups, including Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer in a junior middleweight co-feature and rising contenders like Vito Mielnicki Jr., Rohan Polanco, and Abdullah Mason.

The fight card begins Friday at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card is scheduled to air at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis clash:

Round 1

