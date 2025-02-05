Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis prediction: Picking the winner for the lightweight title fight

The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis prediction is here to offer strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming world lightweight championship boxing match. The bout is scheduled to headline a Top Rank card on Feb. 14 next week. However, it isn't the only notable matchup on the card.

Undefeated super welterweights Xander Zayas and Slawa Spomer, both of whom sport identical 20-0 records, also lock horns in a 12-rounder. Elsewhere, at middleweight, Connor Coyle puts his own unbeaten record on the line against the streaking Vito Mielnicki Jr.

So, with several high-stakes fights set for next Friday, who should be expected to emerge victorious?

#1. WBO lightweight title: Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis

The Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis matchup is a rare case. The pair compete for Berinchyk's WBO lightweight belt, in what will be Davis' first crack at world championship gold. What separates the bout from most is that Davis is fighting for his first world title in just his 13th fight.

Most other boxers would still be trying to gain experience against more beatable opposition. This is likely due to Berinchyk's team regarding Davis as an easy opportunity. But with a 12-0 (1) record compared to Berinchyk's 19-0, he'll be at a serious experience deficit.

This lack of experience has been evident in some of Davis' fights. He's a skilled boxer with frightening ability in the pocket. He's powerful and technical, but can fall into the trap of relying too much on his toughness whenever he finds himself in exchanges. He also has a tendency to be flat-footed.

Forgoing technique could be disastrous against Berinchyk. Moreover, Davis previously faced a much lower-level foe in Gustavo Daniel Lemos. While he ultimately knocked him out, it wasn't exactly an indicator of potential.

Meanwhile, Berinchyk recently defeated WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete, a much higher-level foe.

The Prediction: Denys Berinchyk def. Keyshawn Davis via decision

#2. The rest of the Denys Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn Davis predictions

Winners in bold.

Super welterweight: Xander Zayas vs. Slawa Spomer

Middleweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Connor Coyle

Lightweight: Abdullah Mason vs. Manuel Jaimes

Heavyweight: Jared Anderson vs. Marios Kollias

Welterweight: Rohan Polanco vs. Jean Carlos Torres

Welterweight: Delante Johnson vs. Quashawn Toler

Super flyweight: Juan Manuel Lopez Jr. vs. Bryan Santiago

Middleweight: Nico Ali Walsh vs. Juan Carlos Guerra

Welterweight: Keon Davis vs. Ira Johnson

