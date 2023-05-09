Deontay Wilder gets knockout threat from Tyson Fury's family member 

Ahead of Deontay Wilder's next fight, he's received a threat from a member of Tyson Fury's family.

'The Bronze Bomber' and 'The Gypsy King' helped create one of the greatest rivalries in recent memory. The two heavyweights first faced off in December 2018, with Wilder scoring two massive knockdowns. However, Fury was able to climb off the canvas to a split-draw result.

Their rematch in 2020 was much more lopsided, as the British star scored a seventh-round knockout win. In the process, Fury ended Wilder's lengthy title reign, claiming the WBC heavyweight championship for himself. He later defeated his longtime rival in their 2021 trilogy bout, again by stoppage.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger Clear audio of Deontay Wilder telling Tyson Fury “I don’t respect you” after The Gypsy King gives him big props. After such an emotional defeat and build-up, I can understand not shaking hands but to say that? Shame after the tremendous courage he showed



Clear audio of Deontay Wilder telling Tyson Fury “I don’t respect you” after The Gypsy King gives him big props. After such an emotional defeat and build-up, I can understand not shaking hands but to say that? Shame after the tremendous courage he showedhttps://t.co/KgFyQIpFiE

While it's been years since their last fight, the two heavyweights remain massive rivals. Earlier this year, Deontay Wilder hit back at Tyson Fury after they had a brief meeting in Saudi Arabia. While they hugged then, the former heavyweight champion stated he'd always hate the British rival.

The rivalry has also seemingly turned into a family affair. In a recent interview with BBTV Boxing, Hughie Fury ripped into 'The Bronze Bomber'. There, he stated:

"I knock [Wilder] out. I'm not here to play games anymore, people don't understand. I've had a bit of rest now, I've felt down about, 19 or 20 stone. Me now, I want to make a statement. These fights here, I want them, I believe I am the best and I'm going to show that in the ring."

See his comments in the interview below:

Deontay Wilder's next fight: Will he face Hughie Fury?

Deontay Wilder's next fight will likely be against Anthony Joshua.

Sadly for 'The Fist of Fury', he won't be getting the chance to face 'The Bronze Bomber' next. Instead, Wilder will likely face 'AJ', in his first bout since a knockout win over Robert Helenius last year.

Following that victory, the former heavyweight champion was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. in a title eliminator. However, that matchup has since been dropped in favor of a showdown with Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

The country has taken a massive interest in boxing over the last year. They held Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury there in February, and seemingly want a massive show for December. In addition to making Wilder vs. Joshua a reality, they're also reportedly working on Oleksandr Usyk's clash with Tyson Fury.

While there's still a way to go to make that event a reality, that appears to be the goal.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has declared that talks are positive with the Saudis to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on same night as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in December: “We’re up for it. Concrete offers coming this week. AJ said, ‘100% I’m in to fight Wilder.’” [@Boxing_Social] Eddie Hearn has declared that talks are positive with the Saudis to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on same night as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in December: “We’re up for it. Concrete offers coming this week. AJ said, ‘100% I’m in to fight Wilder.’” [@Boxing_Social] ‼️ Eddie Hearn has declared that talks are positive with the Saudis to make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder on same night as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in December: “We’re up for it. Concrete offers coming this week. AJ said, ‘100% I’m in to fight Wilder.’” [@Boxing_Social] https://t.co/9vbgvc59aD

Poll : 0 votes