"They even built something from $2 million to a $4 billion industry" - Deontay Wilder gives props to Dana White for setting the "blueprint" to success

Deontay Wilder gave UFC president Dana White a shoutout for providing a "blueprint" to success.

During an interview with MMA Weekly, the heavyweight boxing star discussed the significance of records in relation to success in combat sports. As far as Wilder is concerned, records don't matter at all.

'The Bronze Bomber' even used the UFC as an example of how fans can get invested in a fighter who doesn't necessarily have a great record. Speaking highly of Dana White and the UFC, Wilder said:

"At the end of the day, I'm like what Dana White said: 'Records is for DJs.' Nobody really cares about records and different things like that unless you're around certain people and that's what [they care about]."

The former WBC Heavyweight Champion added:

"People think you gotta have a great record to be successful – you don't! Look at the UFC. Dana [White] built something from $2 million to a $4 billion industry off of none-record fighters. That right there is the proof in the pudding."

Catch Deontay Wilder's interview below:

Deontay Wilder talks about training at the UFC PI, praises Dana White

Deontay Wilder decided to mix things up in his training camp by training at the UFC Performance Institute (PI). The boxing superstar revealed that he wanted to break the monotony of his routine by conducting his pre-camp training at the Nevada-based state-of-the-art facility.

"We had an idea to come and do some pre-camp stuff out here and just see and get the feel of it... He was telling me about this beautiful venue that Dana White and his partners have put together and I wanted to come out and see some different things and stuff like that and just change up some stuff."

Wilder also said that he initially just wanted to see the place, but has now fallen in love with it:

"Like I said, we've been doing things for years the same way to the point where it gets boring sometimes. And you just want to exciten-up [sic] the workplace. So I came out here around in August and now I love this."

See the post below:

Wilder will return to action next month for the first time since his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury. He will take on Robert Helenius on October 15, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

