"One of the best heavyweights of any era" - Deontay Wilder's trainer Malik Scott hails Tyson Fury in a classy statement post-KO defeat

While Deontay Wilder received a significant amount of flak for refusing to display sportsmanship towards Tyson Fury, his team did not follow in his footsteps. His trainer Malik Scott chose to laud Fury for his performance against Wilder this past weekend.

In an inspiring post on Instagram, Scott praised Fury and the heart and skill he displayed inside the ring against Wilder. He went as far as to hail 'The Gypsy King' as one of the greatest boxers across multiple eras of the sport.

"Tyson, Incredible fighter you are ..you have a very uncanny way of bringing out the best in people and I really embraced this mission with open arms knowing we was going up against one of the best heavyweights of ANY era and with my man @kronksugarhill being your head trainer made the task even more intriguing. Last night we was great but you guys was greater."

What's next for Deontay Wilder and Malik Scott?

Deontay Wilder walked out of his fight against Tyson Fury with another loss on his record. What he didn't lose, however, was the fans' respect as far as his performance in the ring was concerned.

The way Wilder fought inside the squared circle against Fury made it seem like he was willing to pay the ultimate price to win, if that was what it would have taken. It's something that fans can't help but admire.

'The Bronze Bomber' endured a significant amount of damage in the fight, which will most certainly shackle him to the sidelines for quite some time. A shot at the title, upon his return, may be a bit of a stretch.

At the same time, Wilder won't be jumping into a rebound fight against anybody. He's certainly kept himself in contention for a big name given the way he performed.

The likes of Luiz Ortiz and Andy Ruiz Jr. are still hovering in the zone of relevance when it comes to the heavyweight boxing circuit. A decisive win against either man could restore some of the luster that his record has lost.

However, it could be a long time before we see Deontay Wilder find his way back to the ring. Hold tight!

