Deontay Wilder set to appear in new season of a top-rated U.S. reality show - Here are all the details

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is set to star in a reality TV show.

'The Bronze Bomber' would be one of the 20 contestants in the upcoming second season of the American reality TV show, The Traitors. The show is filmed at a remote Scottish castle and is hosted by actor Alan Cumming.

In the show, Wilder and his co-stars will take part in games during the day and an elimination round at night. The contestants will be divided into two groups, the faithful and the traitors. Both groups will try to eliminate members from their opposite group every night.

Once the show has just four players remaining, the players have to choose either "Banish Again" or "End Game." If there's a single vote to "Banish Again," the players will have to make the choice again. When the game ends, if all players are faithful, they get to keep the money. However, if any of the players is a traitor, they get to win the entire pot.

The first season of the show was released in January 2023 and became widely popular. On IMDb, the show has a rating of 7.6/10. That said, it will be interesting to see how Wilder does in the upcoming season set to release on January 12, 204 exclusively on Peacock.

Is Deontay Wilder retiring from boxing following his loss to Joseph Parker?

Deontay Wilder returned to the squared circle this past weekend to go up against Joseph Parker at the 'Day of Reckoning' pay-per-view event. Despite walking into the bout as a massive favorite, 'The Bronze Bomber' ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision.

Following the loss at the hands of Parker, speculations surrounding his potential retirement started to arise. However, Wilder was quick to brush off the rumors in an Instagram post. Wilder said:

“We came out short tonight. You know what, I don’t know what happened to be honest. My timing was off and I didn’t throw my punches, I didn’t let my hands go like I was supposed to. Sometimes you get like that. But you live to see another fight. You live to see another moment.”

He added:

“I’m still full of happiness, still full of joy, still full of smile. Sorry if I let anyone down but we will be back though! That’s the thing about it, you know.”

Catch Deontay Wilder's comments in the video below: