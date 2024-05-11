Deontay Wilder slams commission for sanctioning Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson as a professional fight - "No one gives a f**k about Mike"

Deontay Wilder recently opened up about the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing bout and slammed the commission for sanctioning it as a pro bout. The bout will have slightly modified rules, but will still count towards their respective boxing records.

Paul has angered many fans throughout his career for his selection of opponents, which is one of the reasons why his bouts generate so much interest. His bout against 'Iron' on July 20 will be no different as it will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and stream live on Netflix.

While speaking to Sportsbook Review, 'The Bronze Bomber' blasted the commission for being careless as it pertains to Tyson's safety. He doesn't want to see 'Iron' go out with an embarrassing knockout loss to Paul. Wilder said:

"I think it's bad the commission has licensed Mike Tyson because he hasn't been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is, that's how people get hurt, God forbid he gets hurt...He's too old for this. At the end of the day, no one gives a f*** about Mike, because if they did they wouldn't sanction the fight...I don't want the last thing I remember of him to be him getting knocked out by a YouTuber."

Check out Deontay Wilder's comments below:

Tweet regarding Wilder's comments about Paul vs. Tyson being sanctioned [Image courtesy: @MichaelBensonn - X]

Deontay Wilder believes there are too many risks with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson being sanctioned

Deontay Wilder clearly doesn't believe that it was a very wise decision on the commission's behalf for sanctioning Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

During the aforementioned interview, Wilder brought up that there could be risks to 'Iron's health by getting in the ring for such a bout. He warned the promoters and commission that they will need to deal with the consequences if anything bad happens to the boxing legend. He said:

"They may say they've done these tests and all that, okay, but as long as you're willing to suffer the consequences if something bad goes wrong." [H/T Sportsbook Review]

Check out Netflix's tweet announcing Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below:

Expand Tweet