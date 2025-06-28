Deontay Wilder made his boxing return after a year to face Tyrrell Herndon in a heavyweight contest. Their bout took place on June 27 at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Let's recap the 12 fights on the boxing card below.

Main event: Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon (heavyweight)

Deontay Wilder entered the fight 1-4 in his last five boxing outings, the most recent being a devastating fifth-round knockout defeat against Zhilei Zhang in Saudi Arabia last year. Meanwhile, his opponent Tyrrell Herndon was coming off a two-fight win streak. He last defeated Rudy Silvas via split decision.

Their fight lasted seven rounds as Wilder kept on pressuring Herndon with his sharp attacks before finishing with a powerful right hand.

Check out Deontay Wilder's knockout victory below:

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon: co-main event

In the co-main event, Deon Nicholson took on Devonte Williams in a light heavyweight bout. Nicholson's attacks were too much for Williams, and the referee stopped the bout in the fourth round after 'Boogeyman' received a devastating right hand to the body.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon: undercard

Nico Hernandez competed for the first time in two years and faced Robert Ledesma, securing a second-round TKO victory.

Gustavo Trujillo's bout against Lateef Kayode was stopped by the referee at 2:15 mark of the sixth round, as Trujillo was declared the winner via TKO.

Aaron Casper got back on the win column after defeating Jeff Page Jr. by unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (59-55 x2, 58-56) in favor of the 36-year-old.

Eric Valencia improved his professional undefeated record to 4-0 after knocking out Willie Harris in the opening round of their lightweight bout.

The heavyweight bout between ended in favor of John Cantrell after the 35-year-old knocked out Franklin Sparks in the first round.

Check out Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon full results below:

Main event: Deontay Wilder def. Tyrrell Herndon by R7 TKO

Deon Nicholson def. Devonte Williams by R4 TKO

Nico Hernandez def. Robert Ledesma by R2 TKO

Gustavo Trujillo def. Lateef Kayode by R6 TKO

Aaron Casper def. Jeff Page Jr. by unanimous decision

Eric Valencia def. Willie Harris by R1 TKO

John Cantrell def. Franklin Sparks by R1 KO

Jorge Carlos def. Jay Krupp by R1 KO

Marco Romero def. Andre Amaro by R1 KO

Chauncey Wilson def. Joshua Richey by unanimous decision

Kayla Williams def. Helen Lucero by unanimous decision

Noah Aldana def. General Lee by R3 TKO

