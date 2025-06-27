Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon: Live round-by-round updates

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming heavyweight boxing match set for 10 rounds. No world title is on the line, but neither man will want to lose, albeit for different reasons.
For Wilder, it is a do-or-die position. He steps into the ring on the worst run of his career, having lost four of his last five bouts. He is a far-cry from the fearsome knockout artist who stopped 42 of the 43 opponents he's been across his 43-4-1 career. A loss to Herndon would be disastrous and lead to retirement calls.
Meanwhile, Herndon, who is 24-5, with 15 stoppages, is no elite boxer. But he is riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak. While an upset isn't out of the question, DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers still believe Wilder's power will be the difference maker, listing him as a -1400 favorite.
Herndon, by contrast, is regarded as a +750 underdog an expected to lose to the former WBC heavyweight champion. The card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Wilder and Herndon are expected to make their ringwalks at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.
Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming heavyweight boxing match.
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon
Round 1:
Round 2:
Round 3:
Round 4:
Round 5:
Round 6:
Round 7:
Round 8:
Round 9:
Round 10: