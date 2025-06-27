Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon: Live round-by-round updates

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming heavyweight boxing match set for 10 rounds. No world title is on the line, but neither man will want to lose, albeit for different reasons.

Ad

For Wilder, it is a do-or-die position. He steps into the ring on the worst run of his career, having lost four of his last five bouts. He is a far-cry from the fearsome knockout artist who stopped 42 of the 43 opponents he's been across his 43-4-1 career. A loss to Herndon would be disastrous and lead to retirement calls.

Meanwhile, Herndon, who is 24-5, with 15 stoppages, is no elite boxer. But he is riding the momentum of a three-fight win streak. While an upset isn't out of the question, DraftKings Sportsbook oddsmakers still believe Wilder's power will be the difference maker, listing him as a -1400 favorite.

Ad

Trending

Herndon, by contrast, is regarded as a +750 underdog an expected to lose to the former WBC heavyweight champion. The card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while Wilder and Herndon are expected to make their ringwalks at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming heavyweight boxing match.

Ad

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyrrell Herndon

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.